More details announced for Grease prequel film Summer Lovin'

More details have been announced about the musical prequel film Summer Lovin', which charts the events before the iconic movie Grease.

According to new reports in Deadline, the film is progressing as planned, with director Brett Haley joining screenwriter Leah McKendrick on the project.

Summer Lovin' will essentially follow the events described in the song "Summer Nights", when Grease's two protagonists, Danny and Sandy, meet for the first time while on holiday.

The events are played off screen in the 1978 classic starring John Travolta Danny and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy, but will now be immortalised in live action as part of Haley's script.

Deadline has also suggested that the studio producing the piece, Paramount, are exploring whether or not there's scope to turn the prequel into a full franchise, depending on Summer Lovin''s success.

The film will mark Haley's first for a major studio but he's already made a big splash directing indie and streaming service films including All the Bright Places, starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.

Casting and a release date for Summer Lovin' is to be announced, with HBO also working on a television spin-off series entitled Grease: Rydell High.

The stage version of Grease has also just announced plans for a 2021 tour, with Peter Andre appearing for certain dates.