Giles Terera to star in Sammy Davis Jr musical UK premiere at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Giles Terera will star as Sammy Davis Jr in new musical Sammy's UK premiere.

The WhatsOnStage Award-nominated Hamilton actor will portray the life of the singer – who recorded more than 60 songs with long-time collaborator Leslie Bricusse including "The Candy Man" – this summer, in what would have been his 95th birthday. Bricusse has provided book, music and lyrics for the musical, with Anthony Newley providing additional songs.

The show is directed by Clarke Peters (Five Guys Named Moe) and will play at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 28 July to 19 September, with a press performance on 5 August. Further cast and creative team are still to be announced.

Peters said: "Sammy was so important to me growing up, we all aspired to be him. But his influence on us as African American men was questionable. I'm delighted that we will be taking audiences on this journey with us, exploring the life and enduring legacy of this complicated but phenomenal entertainer through Leslie's great love letter to his friend and collaborator Sammy Davis Jr."

Terera added: "I am excited and very honoured to finally be bringing Sammy Davis Jr's incredible story to fresh new audiences. His triumphs and struggles speak to me and inspire me today more than ever."