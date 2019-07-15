Ghost Stories by Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson to return to the West End

After running at the Lyric Hammersmith earlier this year, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson's Ghost Stories will return to the West End this autumn.

Directed by Dyson, Nyman and Sean Holmes, the production – which premiered at Liverpool Playhouse in 2010 before transferring to the Lyric Hammersmith and the West End – will run at the Ambassadors Theatre from 3 October to 4 January.

It is designed by Jon Bausor, with lighting by James Farncombe and sound by Nick Manning. Ghost Stories revolves around a lecture on supernatural experiences.

Casting for the show is to be announced.

In a four star review for WhatsOnStage, Alun Hood said it is a 'terrifying interval-free 80 minutes.'