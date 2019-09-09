Gender-swapped Faustus to premiere at Lyric Hammersmith and run at Birmingham Rep

A gender-swapped reimagining of Christopher Marlowe's Doctor Faustus, entitled Faustus: That Damned Woman, will premiere at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in January 2020.

Penned by Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge), the piece will follow Johanna Faustus who sells her soul to the Devil for otherworldly powers, all to try and save society.

The production is directed by Caroline Byrne (All's Well That Ends Well) with set design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, costume design by Line Bech, lighting design by Richard Howell, sound and composition design by Giles Thomas, video and projection design by Ian William Galloway and casting by Annelie Powell.

Faustus: That Damned Woman is co-produced by the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre alongside Headlong, in association with the Birmingham Rep. The piece will first play at the Lyric from 22 January to 22 February, before transferring to Birmingham where it runs from 26 February to 7 March.

Following its run in Birmingham the show will visit Bristol Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse and Northern Stage in March and April 2020, with specific dates to be confirmed.

Casting for the show is to be announced.