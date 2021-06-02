Further names announced for Pride at the Palace fundraiser

Further names have been announced for Pride at the Palace, a concert at the West End's Palace Theatre celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

Taking place on Monday (7 June), the event is being held in aid of the Terence Higgins Trust, the HIV and sexual health charity.

The concert will be hosted by Cheryl Hole and Luke Helly. Joining the line-up are: Heather Small, Veronica Green, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Evie Rose Lane and Anelisa Lamola.

The line-up also includes the previously announced Sharif Afifi, Natasha Agnew, Ebony Clarke, Jordan Lee Davies, Jo Eaton-Kent, Joel Harper-Jackson, Ashley Goh, Chloe Hart, Christopher Howell, Idriss Kargboo, Claudia Kariuki, Kush Khanna, Carl Man, Serina Mathew, Robin Simoes da Silva, Liam Tamne, Layton Williams, Faye Wheeler, Shona White, Danny Whitehead and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

With a cast totalling 28, the evening will also feature a 13-piece band under musical director Alex Parker. Sound design is by Paul Smith, lighting design by Jack Weir and orchestrations by Martin Higgins.