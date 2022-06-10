Further Chess cast and additional Theatre Royal Drury Lane performance announced

Further cast joining Hadley Fraser and Samantha Barks in Chess at Theatre Royal Drury Lane has been revealed as the concert adds a second date.

The show sold out its initial date on 1 August, and has now added a new performance a day later. Set to appear will be Joel Harper-Jackson as Freddie (Cock, Kinky Boots), Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) as Svetlana and Ako Mitchell (Caroline Or Change, The Color Purple) as The Arbiter.

The ensemble will be made up of Joseph Craig, Darius J James, Aoife Kenny, Jessica Lee, Nick Len, Natasha May-Thomas, Alice Readie, Stuart Rouse, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Grant Thresh and Libby Watts, with more to be announced.

Tim Rice, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus' (of ABBA fame) Chess is to be directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with associate direction and choreography by Alexandra Sarmiento, musical direction by Freddie Tapner, design by Ruth Sutcliffe, lighting by Ben Cracknell, lighting programming by Chris Winn, sound design by Tom Marshall and video projection design by Duncan McLean. The piece follows two men who sing about a rivalry over the famous board game, and those caught up in their feud.

It joins a season of concerts including Kinky Boots and new musical Treason.