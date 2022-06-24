Further casting announced for The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Further casting has been announced for the upcoming UK tour of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, which kicks off in the autumn.

Penned by Deborah Moggach, who has adapted the piece from her bestselling novel These Foolish Things (which in turn was transformed into the 2011 film starring Dev Patel, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Bill Nighy), the production is directed by Lucy Bailey.

Andy de la Tour (Plenty, Notting Hill), Marlene Sidaway (Coronation Street, Pride and Prejudice) and Rekha John-Cheriyan (Kerbs, Tomb Raider, Dream Horse) will join the previously announced Hayley Mills, Paul Nicholas, and Rula Lenska.

The production opens at Richmond Theatre in September. It will then visit the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, Theatre Royal Brighton, Theatre Royal Glasgow, Theatre Royal Newcastle, Hall for Cornwall, Truro, Churchill Theatre Bromley, Theatre Royal Norwich, Curve in Leicester, The Lowry in Salford and the New Victoria Theatre in Woking, Theatre Royal Bath, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, Milton Keynes Theatre and the Theatre Royal, Nottingham.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is produced by Simon Friend, Jenny King, Trafalgar Entertainment and Gavin Kalin.

Tickets for select dates are available below.