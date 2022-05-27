Rula Lenska joins cast of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Rula Lenska (Coronation Street, Inside No 9) has joined the forthcoming stage adaptation of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Her previous stage credits include The Vagina Monologues, Calendar Girls, Pygmalion, Seven Deadly Sins, Four Deadly Sinners, Eurobeat and 84 Charing Cross Road.

She joins Oscar-winner Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind) and Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, EastEnders). Paula Wilcox, who was previously announced for the production has now withdrawn due to a scheduling conflict. Additional casting will be revealed in due course.

Penned by Deborah Moggach, who has adapted the piece from her bestselling novel These Foolish Things (which in turn was transformed into an award-nominated film), the touring show is directed by Lucy Bailey.

The production opens at Richmond Theatre in September. It will then visit the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, Theatre Royal Brighton, Theatre Royal Glasgow, Theatre Royal Newcastle, Hall for Cornwall, Truro, Churchill Theatre Bromley, Theatre Royal Norwich, Curve in Leicester, The Lowry in Salford and the New Victoria Theatre in Woking, Theatre Royal Bath, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, Milton Keynes Theatre and the Theatre Royal, Nottingham.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is produced by Simon Friend, Jenny King, Trafalgar Entertainment and Gavin Kalin.

Tickets for select dates are available below.