Casting announced for Best Exotic Marigold Hotel UK tour

Initial casting has been announced for the forthcoming stage adaptation of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Oscar-winner Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind) will star alongside Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, EastEnders), and Paula Wilcox (Coronation Street). Additional casting will be revealed in due course.

Penned by Deborah Moggach, who has adapted the piece from her bestselling novel These Foolish Things (which in turn was transformed into an award-nominated film), the touring show is directed by Lucy Bailey.

Mills commented: "I am delighted to join the company of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, as this beautiful story of love and the importance of new beginnings receives a new life as a fantastically feel-good stage play.

"Tales that warm the heart and lift the spirit are a much-needed tonic at this time and I am thrilled to be visiting so many of the UK's beautiful towns and cities as part of the production's exciting journey, later this year."

The production opens at Richmond Theatre in September. It will then visit the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, Theatre Royal Brighton, Theatre Royal Glasgow, Theatre Royal Newcastle, Hall for Cornwall, Truro, Churchill Theatre Bromley, Theatre Royal Norwich, Curve in Leicester, The Lowry in Salford and the New Victoria Theatre in Woking, Theatre Royal Bath, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, Milton Keynes Theatre and the Theatre Royal, Nottingham.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is produced by Simon Friend, Jenny King, Trafalgar Entertainment and Gavin Kalin.

