Full company for Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall revealed

Sunset Boulevard is headed for the Royal Albert Hall in December – as we've just revealed here!

The leading quartet will be composed of Mazz Murray as Norma Desmond, Ramin Karimloo as Joe Gillis, Zizi Strallen as Betty and Jeremy Secombe as Max.

Joining them will be Geoffrey Aymer, Ashley Campbell, Perola Congo, Momar Diagne, Shailan Gohil, Chloe Hart, Aimee Hodnett, Freddie King, Sejal Keshwala, Evie Rose Lane, Kate O'Donnell, David Shaw Parker, Ashley Samuels, Cameron Sharp and Bleu Woodward.

The 19-strong cast will be accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra, conducted by Alex Parker, with direction by Jordan Murphy, orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, sound design by Paul Smith, wig design by Sam Cox and keyboard programming by Stuart Andrews.