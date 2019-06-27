Big the Musical cast joining Jay McGuiness, Wendi Peters and Kimberley Wash announced

The cast joining Jay McGuiness, Wendi Peters, Kimberley Walsh and Matthew Kelly Big the Musical has been announced.

Lori Haley Fox will star as Mrs Kopecki/Miss Watson and Edward Handoll will play Paul Seymour, with Harrison Dadswell, Jamie O'Connor and Jake Simon sharing the role of Young Josh and Jobe Hart, Austen Phelan and Theo Wilkinson sharing the role of Billy.

The rest of the cast includes Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Vicki Davids, Alex Fobbester, Leanne Garretty, Stuart Hickey, Matt Holland, Tash Holway, Ross McLaren, Richard Murphy, Eddie Myles, Katharine Pearson, Anton Fosh, Gemma Fuller, Gary Murphy and Katy Osborne.

There will be two teams of children in the musical, made up from Olufemi Alaka, Coco Cousin-Brown, Asher Ezeguiel, Ellis Griffiths, Imogen Law Hing Choy, Noah Leggott, Amaya Lucas, Cassia McCarthy, Ophelia Parsons, Bailey Razdan, Lucinda Wicks and Chanel Zinyemba.

The piece is a musical adaptation of the hit 80s film starring Tom Hanks about a boy who gets trapped in a man's body.

David Shire, Richard Maltby and John Weidman's musical has direction and choreography from Morgan Young and will run at the Dominion Theatre from 6 September to 2 November this year.

Orchestrator and musical supervisor is Stuart Morley, set and costume design is from Simon Higlett, lighting design is from Tim Lutkin, video design is from Ian William Galloway, and sound design is from Terry Jardine and Avgoustos Psillas

Wig and hair design is from Richard Mawbey, musical direction is from Jeremy Wootton, illusions are by Chris Fisher and casting is from Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion Casting and Sarah Bird CDG.