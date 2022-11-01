Full cast for Donmar Warehouse's Watch on the Rhine revival announced

Full casting has been revealed for the upcoming revival of Lillian Hellman's political thriller Watch on the Rhine.

The show, being presented at the Donmar Warehouse in its first major London revival in over 40 years, is set in 1940s Washington DC where a woman awaits the return of her daughter and German husband, who are attempting to flee Europe.

Already announced in the show as part of the venue's season announcement were Kate Duchêne (Anise), Caitlin FitzGerald (Sara Muller) and Patricia Hodge (Fanny Farrelly).

Joining them are John Light (Teck de Brancovis), Carlyss Peer (Marthe de Brancovis), Geoffrey Streatfeild (David Farrelly), Mark Waschke (Kurt Muller) and David Webber (Joseph).

They are joined by Finley Glasgow (Joshua Muller), Tamar Laniado and Chloe Raphael (Babette Muller), Bertie Caplan and Henry Hunt (Bodo Muller).

The piece will also be the first production to provide £10 tickets for audiences aged under 30 to mark the special milestone of the Donmar's 30th birthday.

Directed by Ellen McDougall, the production is designed by Basia Bińkowska, with lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Tingying Dong, fight direction by Cristian Cardenas, musical direction by Josh Middleton, video design by Sarah Readman, casting director Anna Cooper CDG, dramaturgy by Emma Jude Harris and Zoe Svendsen, voice and dialect coaching by Nia Lynn. Anti-racism consultancy for the production is provided by mezze eade.