Next to Normal UK premiere announced in Donmar Warehouse season

The Donmar Warehouse in central London has unveiled its new season of shows into 2023.

Michael Longhurst will direct a new production of Tony-winning Next to Normal, the seminal musical with music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. It runs from 12 August to 7 October 2023. Casting and creative team are to be revealed.

The 2008 musical follows a mother struggle with bipolar disorder, and was first seen on Broadway in 2009 – going on to win three Tony Awards including Best Musical. It also won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Before this, Kate Duchêne, Caitlin FitzGerald and Patricia Hodge will star in Ellen McDougall's revival of Lillian Hellman's thriller Watch on the Rhine, running from 9 December to 4 February 2022.

Set in the summer of 1941 in Washington DC as a wife awaits the return of her German husband, the show has design by Basia Bińkowska, lighting by Azusa Ono and sound by Tingying Dong, with fight direction by Cristian Cardenas. Further casting is to be revealed.

After this, Tinuke Craig will direct the world premiere of Diana Nneka Atuona's Trouble in Butetown (10 February to 25 March 2023).

As part of a fundraiser performance next month, all three former artistic directors will come together with Longhurst to host performances from notable alumni.

To celebrate its 30th birthday later this year, the venue will provide 3000 £10 tickets for audiences under 30, with the scheme then running throughout 2023.

Longhurst said today: "It is a privilege to be co-helming the Donmar as we approach this major milestone. I am grateful for the talent, tenacity and generosity of all those who have built that history. These shows kick off our birthday celebrations in classic Donmar style with an unearthed gem, a thrilling new play and later in the year, a long-awaited Broadway musical. Lillian and Diana's plays offer counterpoint perspectives from across the Atlantic at a pivotal moment in our history, presenting one of the most seminal American female writers of the 20th century alongside an exciting new British female playwriting talent. And I can't wait for us to blow the roof off the building with an extraordinary rock musical next summer. Here's to the next 30!"