Frozen West End cast to be led by Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks

Lead casting has been revealed for Frozen in the West End.

Joining the previously announced Samantha Barks as Elsa in the show will be Stephanie McKeon as Anna.

Frozen, which has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, opened on Broadway in March 2018 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical.

It follows Elsa, who is gifted with ice-manipulating powers, and her relationship with her sister Anna as they try to run a nation.

The show is based on the highest-grossing animated film of all time, which was released in 2013 and won two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. The sequel – Frozen 2 – was released last autumn.

McKeon's credits include Close to You – Bacharach Reimagined, The Commitments and Beautiful. Further casting is to be announced.

The theatre production is due to open in the West End on 30 October 2020 and will be directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The production has also extended its run, and is now booking until May 2021. In addition to its West End transfer, the show has recently gone on tour around North America and further productions are set to play in Australia, Japan and Hamburg.

Grandage said: " Frozen tells the story of two extraordinary women and we're thrilled to have found Samantha and Stephanie who will bring their incredible talent to the roles of Elsa and Anna, allowing us to create a production of Frozen especially for London. Now more than ever, we're looking forward to the day we can all get together in a rehearsal room to bring their story to the stage."

The London transfer will open the newly revamped Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, which is currently undergoing a £60 million restoration project and has been dark since 5 January 2019 after the closing of 42nd Street.