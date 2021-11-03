Frozen to take over Covent Garden with ice sculptures and light instalments

Frozen will be chilling in Covent Garden from later this month.

On 13 November, ice manufacturer The Ice Co will create a series of nine ice sculptures of the much-loved characters from the iconic show including Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and many more. There will be a live-sculpt from 1 to 4pm of Sven, with members of the public able to try their hand at some frosty craftsmanship.

There will also be a Frozen Forest, a makeover of the famous Covent Garden "Infinity Chamber" and a 3D neon installation for a bit of festive cheer this winter. Fake snow will be pumped out across the area every hour.

Frozen continues to run at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, where it opened earlier this year to lovely reviews. The company is led by Samantha Barks (Elsa), Stephanie McKeon (Anna), Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Tickets are on sale below.