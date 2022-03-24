Frozen star speaks out after hearing his casting labelled 'woke culture silliness' by theatregoers

He's originated roles in Hamilton and Frozen and penned a "blisteringly honest" book – but Obioma Ugoalastill found time in between all of this to pen a frank, stirring response to an experience after a performance of the award-winning musical in the West End.

Overhearing four audience members describe his casting as "woke culture silliness" and referring to him as "darkie", Ugoala took to Twitter to detail the experience and his thoughts around the event.

Ugoala added: "Night after night, I see hundreds of children watch our talented cast of all hues and colours and escape into a magical world for two hours. I wish you had their eyes....I have had too many dreams promised out of my reach, rooms warned weren't for me, roles beyond my imagination. I am glad a new generation will watch our show and feel invited to dream of bigger, better and brighter."

The award-nominated actor, sure to be one of theatreland's leading lights for years to come, rounded out his thread with a strong resolution: "The sadness that you left me with tonight will be replaced tomorrow morning with the renewed zeal of one reminded we still have work to do."

You can see the full set of Tweet, which have been shared across social media overnight, below.

THREAD:#RepresentationMatters

I love playing this show night after night at the DRURY LANE playing a love interest in a Disney Musical opposite the cream of the crop of the talent the West End has to offer.



It is the stuff of dreams for this little brown boy



AND YET… — Obioma Ugoala (@ObiomaUgoala) March 23, 2022

As probably need not be said, racism of any sort has no place in our theatre community. Theatre is at its most exciting and vibrant when it reflects the rich, diverse arts community that is united across the world.