First look: Samantha Barks as Elsa in Frozen ahead of West End run

Photos have been released offering a first look at Samantha Barks taking on the role of Elsa in Frozen ahead of its West End premiere.

Barks will appear on the upcoming Royal Variety Show, being presented on ITV on 8 December 2020. She is set to be joined by the likes of Jason Manford, Michael Ball, Marisha Wallace and Sheridan Smith during the starry evening, filmed in front of virtual audiences at the Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Samantha Barks as Elsa at the Royal Variety Performance

© Matt Frost / THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE 2020 Tuesday 8th December 2020 on ITV

Celeste, Melanie C and Steps are also on the bill, while Gary Barlow will also feature.

Barks is set to originate the West End role of Elsa next year at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, alongside Steph McKeon as Anna. [[link|https://www.whatsonstage.com/london-theatre/news/frozen-west-end-casting-drury-lane-elsa-anna_51989.html|You can find out more about the show here]].

You can tune into the Royal Variety Show next week.