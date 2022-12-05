WhatsOnStage Logo
AI bot imagines famous musicals if they were directed by Tim Burton

With thanks to director Dean Johnson!

Can you guess which ones these are?

Director Dean Johnson has some pretty cool credits to his name – and he's also set to helm the concert staging of Once at the London Palladium next spring, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato.

Before that, he has had some fun with the AI bots currently all the rage – using a Tim Burton aesthetic to reimagine popular musicals. Take a look at the full series below!

Burton is also a hot commodity after the major success of the new Wednesday Netflix series, based on the famous Addams Family.




Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

