AI bot imagines famous musicals if they were directed by Tim Burton

Director Dean Johnson has some pretty cool credits to his name – and he's also set to helm the concert staging of Once at the London Palladium next spring, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato.

Before that, he has had some fun with the AI bots currently all the rage – using a Tim Burton aesthetic to reimagine popular musicals. Take a look at the full series below!

Burton is also a hot commodity after the major success of the new Wednesday Netflix series, based on the famous Addams Family.

Tim Burton directs West Side Story pic.twitter.com/wXdSLDLTCA — DEɅN JOHNSON (@deanjohnsonuk) December 3, 2022





Tim Burton directs Phantom of the Opera pic.twitter.com/QxBof6GX4t — DEɅN JOHNSON (@deanjohnsonuk) December 3, 2022

Tim Burton directs Hamilton pic.twitter.com/EakXwqu9P6 — DEɅN JOHNSON (@deanjohnsonuk) December 3, 2022





Tim Burton directs Cabaret pic.twitter.com/GFlnhCgc6w — DEɅN JOHNSON (@deanjohnsonuk) December 3, 2022



