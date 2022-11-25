Full cast for Once with Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato announced

Complete casting has been announced for Once, set to be staged at The London Palladium next year.

The show, which reunites Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato after their time in the award-winning Heathers, was announced earlier this year and met with significant public demand.

Once is based on the 2007 film of the same name, and follows a disillusioned busker whose life is changed forever when he has a chance encounter with a woman who needs her vacuum cleaner fixed. It was first seen in the US in 2011 ahead of a Broadway run from 2012. It went on to win eight Tony Awards, with a West End premiere following in 2013.

With music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová and a book by Enda Walsh, it will play for two performances at 3pm and 7pm on Sunday 12 March.

Joining the previously revealed Fletcher and Muscato will be Phil Adèle (The Lion King) as Eamon, Kamilla Gregorovitch (The Grammar of Witchcraft) as Reza, Seán Keany (The Choir of Man) as Billy, Alasdair Macrae (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart) as Da, Loris Scarpa (Rapunzel) as Svec, Jos Slovick (Beautiful) as Andrej, Christina Tedders (The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe) as Ex-Girlfriend, Angus Tikka as Bank Manager, Susannah Van Den Berg as ‘Barushka' (101 Dalmatians) and Michael Vien as (making the professional debut) as Emcee.

Tabitha Storton will play Ivonka at the matinee show and Mia Raggio will take the role at the evening performance.

Dean Johnson directs the show (which is cast by Emma Norman from Maven) with musical direction by Adam Hoskins.

Tickets for the show are on sale below.