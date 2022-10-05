Once with Jamie Muscato and Carrie Hope Fletcher adds second London Palladium performance

A second Once concert performance will take place at The London Palladium next spring, it has been announced.

The show, which reunited Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato after their time in the award-winning Heathers, was announced earlier this year and met with significant public demand.

A 3pm show has now been added to the existing 7pm performance on Sunday 12 March. Tickets are on sale now.

While further casting for the actor-musician concerts is to be revealed, the show's creative team will include director Dean Johnson with musical director Adam Hoskins.

Once is based on the 2007 film of the same name, and follows a disillusioned busker whose life is changed forever when he has a chance encounter with a woman who needs her vacuum cleaner fixed. The show has music and lyrics were by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, with a book by Enda Walsh.

It was first seen in the US in 2011 ahead of a Broadway run from 2012. It went on to win eight Tony Awards, with a West End premiere following in 2013.