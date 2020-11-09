Falling Stars musical with Peter Polycarpou and Sally-Ann Triplett to be streamed online

Peter Polycarpou and Sally Ann Triplett's new jukebox musical Falling Stars has found a fresh life online ahead of rescheduled live performance dates in January

Having been forced to cancel its November run at the Union Theatre, Falling Stars, will now see Polycarpou (Man of La Mancha) and Triplett (Finding Neverland) come together for a filmed version of the piece, which pays homage to composers, collaborators and publishers from the 1920s.

Directed by Michael Strasssen (Billy) with musical direction and arragenemt by Mark Dickman, associate direction by Paul Nicholas Dyke, lighting design by Andrew Exeter and production design by Jean Grey, the show will be available via stream.theatre.

Producer Thomas Hopkins of Ginger Quiff Media comments, We're incredibly grateful to stream.theatre for stepping in to support us and facilitate our production. Once again this gives us hope in this crazy world that we are living in, that our theatrical community will come together to support each other through different mediums such as streaming, as the show must go on!"

The show will still be presented at the Union Theatre from 9 to 10 January 2021, with the stream.theatre performances online from Sunday 22 to Sunday 29 November.