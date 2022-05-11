Edith Wharton-inspired play Pennyroyal premieres at Finborough in July

Pennyroyal, a new play inspired by Edith Wharton's 1922 novella The Old Maid and Zoe Akins' subsequent Pulitzer Prize-winning stage adaptation, will premiere at the Finborough Theatre this summer.

Originally programmed for the 2022 Vault Festival, which was subsequently cancelled, it will run at the Finborough from 12 July to 6 August.

Pennyroyal is billed as "a heartrending new play about sisterhood and motherhood; enduring love and regrets many years in the making". Wharton's story is being reimagined by Lucy Roslyn, with direction by Josh Roche, lighting by Cheng Keng, and music and sound by Hugh Sheehan.

When Daphne is diagnosed with Premature Ovarian Insufficiency at 19, her sister Christine steps in to help in the only way she knows how: by donating her eggs. For a moment, the world seems corrected. But as the years go by and Daphne sets out on the long road of IVF, the sisters' relationship begins to twist.

Presented by Jessie Anand Productions in association with Neil McPherson, casting for Pennyroyal is still to be announced.