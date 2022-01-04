2022 VAULT Festival cancelled

This year's VAULT festival has been cancelled.

The programme would have been comprised of over 600 shows in total, straddling the fields of theatre, comedy, immersive experiences, cabaret, live performance, and late-night events.

Festival runners Andy George and Adam Gray commented: "We have worked non-stop over the past 21 months to recover from the devastation caused by the lost week of 2020's Festival and the full postponement of 2021. VAULT Festival 2022 was set to be our most exciting Festival to date, marking our tenth anniversary year.

"The challenges posed by Covid-19 have always been at the forefront of our preparations and we've undertaken extensive scenario planning in order to be able to deliver a safe, welcoming, and celebratory event that could overcome them. It is therefore with broken hearts that we make this statement."

The statement reads: "VAULT Creative Arts have made the gut-wrenching decision to cancel the 2022 VAULT Festival. Since the emergence of the Omicron variant, the team have been exploring options to allow them to deliver the tenth-anniversary Festival safely and successfully but all of these were found to put staff and artists at risk.

This proactive decision has been made in order to prioritise and protect the safety, wellbeing and mental health of the festival's staff, artists and audiences. This festival would have featured 100s of shows from the UK's brightest and boldest independent artists and the team's utmost concern is for those they work with, minimising stress, uncertainty and financial vulnerability.

"With the majority of shows running for one week or less, the implications of isolation for those performers who contract Covid-19 would mean the runs become instantly untenable. VAULT Creative Arts are in touch with all staff, artists and collaborators and are working hard to provide continued support."

Audiences are being contacted and are being offered the option to donate the value of their ticket or receive a refund. The festival had been set to begin on 25 January.