Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley and more win Olivier Awards as full winners revealed

The winners have been revealed for the Olivier Awards.

The first live awards since 2019, the star-studded Royal Albert Hall ceremony saw Cabaret come out top – breaking records for the most wins for a musical revival and matching Matilda and Hamilton with a comparable number of wins.

Cabaret picked up seven awards including Best Direction, Best Sound Design and Best Musical Revival, as well as all four musical categories (for Elliot Levey, Liza Sadovy, Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne).

Back to the Future picked up the coveted Best New Musical Award, with the show triumphing over Moulin Rouge!, Frozen, Get Up, Stand Up! and The Drifters Girl.

Life of Pi picked up a raft of awards across the evening – including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design and Best New Play.

Elsewhere, the Best Actress Award and Best Revival went to the Donmar's Constellations and one of its stars Sheila Atim.