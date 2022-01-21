Disney's Beauty and the Beast announces West End cast

A casting update has been given for Disney's Beauty and the Beast which has just unveiled its West End plans for The London Palladium.

Shaq Taylor (Hex, Girl from the North Country) will take on the lead role of Beast for the London run (which we announced here), joining Courtney Stapleton in her critically lauded turn as Belle.

Continuing in their roles will be Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins) as Lumiere and Tom Senior ( Eugenius!) as Gaston, with Sam Bailey (Blood Brothers) as Mrs Potts and Nigel Richards (The Phantom of the Opera) as Cogsworth.

Martin Ball (Les Misérables) takes the role of Maurice, Samantha Bingley (Martha In The Secret Garden) is Wardrobe, Emma Caffrey (Curtains) is Babette and Louis Stockil (Miss Saigon) plays Le Fou.

The full company is completed with Richard Astbury, Sarah Benbelaid, Jake Bishop, Pamela Blair, Liam Buckland, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Autumn Draper, Daisy Edwards, Alyn Hawke, George Hinson, Jennifer Louise Jones, Brontë Lavine, Thomas-Lee Kidd, David McIntosh, Aimee Moore, Sam Murphy, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Emily Squibb, Grace Swaby, India Thornton and Rhys West.

Find out more about the Palladium season here.