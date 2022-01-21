Disney's Beauty and the Beast to run at The London Palladium

Disney's Beauty and the Beast, currently touring, is set for a limited season at The London Palladium this summer.

The latest production, which has a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage from October 2021, sees original creatives return to update the classic Disney musical.

Telling the tale of a sage young woman trapped by a cursed prince, the production will run from Friday 24 June 2022, for a strictly limited season until Saturday 17 September. A new Beast has joined the show – you can find out more here. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday.

Featuring classic numbers such as "Something There", "Be Our Guest", "Belle", "Gaston" and "Beauty and the Beast" as well as new tunes added for the stage production, the Disney classic is directed and choreographed by Matt West, with the creative team featuring scenic designer Stan Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward and lighting designer Natasha Katz.

New dance arrangements have been created by David Chase, while Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are musical supervisor/vocal arranger and orchestrator.

Rick Sordelet is fight director, Lorenzo Pisoni is physical movement coordinator, Sam Scalamoni is associate director, Chandon Jones is the associate choreographer and Nick Winston is the associate UK director/choreographer. Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Completing the design team are John Shivers as sound designer, Darryl Maloney as the video and projections designer, and David H Lawrence as hair designer. Jim Steinmeyer is the illusions designer.