David Thaxton to join Come From Away in the West End

David Thaxton will join the West End company of Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away, which continues to run at the Phoenix Theatre.

The award-winning actor, who has performed in shows such as Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera and Passion, will play Kevin T/Garth and others from 9 September. He replaces David Shannon in the piece.

The rest of the ensemble cast is composed of Jenna Boyd, Nathanael Campbell, Clive Carter, Mary Doherty, Robert Hands, Helen Hobson, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo, Cat Simmons and Rachel Tucker.

Come From Away has a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley. It is set in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks, and won four gongs at this year's Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

The production has musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

It is currently booking until February 2020.