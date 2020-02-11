David Tennant to star in C P Taylor's Good in the West End

David Tennant will return to the West End in a new revival of Good.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning actor, who was last on stage in London when he starred in Don Juan in Soho in 2017, will take on the role of Professor John Halder in the piece.

C P Taylor's play was first seen at the Donmar Warehouse in 1981. Set in 1930s Germany, it follows a professor who attempts to rationalise the actions and anti-semitism of the Nazi party. A revival of the play in 1999 starred Charles Dance and a film version – created in 2008 – featured Viggo Mortensen, Jason Isaacs and Jodie Whittaker.

The piece will run from 6 October for a limited season of ten weeks at the Playhouse Theatre in the West End, following the conclusion of Jamie Lloyd's ongoing season of shows. It has direction by Dominic Cooke, with the cast also including Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey. The creative team includes designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Paul Arditti and musical director Nigel Lilley.

Tennant said: "Dominic is one of the UK's all-time great theatre directors. I am really inspired and delighted to finally get a chance to work with him, and especially on a wonderful play like C P Taylor's Good – a fantastic bit of writing that is more pertinent and resonant now than it has ever been."

Tickets go on sale at 12pm.