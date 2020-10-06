John Halder is a good man.
But John Halder must adapt to survive.
How is it possible to be a good person when things are falling apart?
‘You make a deal with yourself one minute, you totally repudiate it the next.’
As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a decent, intelligent, music-loving German professor, finds himself swept along in a movement that crescendos towards an unthinkable finale. Good is a warning for our times.
Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke reimagines one of Britain’s most powerful, political plays with David Tennant returning to the West End, for 10 weeks only.