About this show

John Halder is a good man.

But John Halder must adapt to survive.

How is it possible to be a good person when things are falling apart?

‘You make a deal with yourself one minute, you totally repudiate it the next.’

As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a decent, intelligent, music-loving German professor, finds himself swept along in a movement that crescendos towards an unthinkable finale. Good is a warning for our times.

Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke reimagines one of Britain’s most powerful, political plays with David Tennant returning to the West End, for 10 weeks only.