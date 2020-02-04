Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Cumming and cast in Endgame at The Old Vic: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has a first look at Endgame and Rough For Theatre II as it runs at The Old Vic until 28 March.

Endgame stars Daniel Radcliffe as Clov, Alan Cumming as Hamm, Jane Horrocks as Nell and Karl Johnson as Nagg, with understudies Suzy King, Jackson Milner and David Tarkenter.

The play tells the story of Hamm, an old and blind man locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov and only interrupted by the nostalgic musings of Hamm's ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents.

Endgame will be presented in a double bill with Beckett's rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II, in which two men discuss the fate of the other man in the room, who never speaks.

The shows will be directed by Richard Jones, with design by Stuart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound by Fergus O'Hare and movement direction by Sarah Fahie. David Sawer will be the sound consultant on this production and Danielle Baker-Charles the Baylis assistant director.