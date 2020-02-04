Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Cumming and cast in Endgame at The Old Vic: first look photos
The Samuel Beckett play runs as a double bill with Rough For Theatre II this season
WhatsOnStage has a first look at Endgame and Rough For Theatre II as it runs at The Old Vic until 28 March.
Endgame stars Daniel Radcliffe as Clov, Alan Cumming as Hamm, Jane Horrocks as Nell and Karl Johnson as Nagg, with understudies Suzy King, Jackson Milner and David Tarkenter.
The play tells the story of Hamm, an old and blind man locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov and only interrupted by the nostalgic musings of Hamm's ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents.
View this post on Instagram
Look at this #OldVic line-up - four absolute stars in a #Beckett double bill! . Some amazing production shots here of each show, playing back-to-back until 28 March. Manuel Harlan. . . #theatre #stage #samuel #endgame #harrypotter #danielradcliffe #RoughForTheatreII #play #london #westend #abfab #absolutelyfabulous #OVEndgame #JaneHorrocks #KarlJohnson #oldvictheatre
Endgame will be presented in a double bill with Beckett's rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II, in which two men discuss the fate of the other man in the room, who never speaks.
The shows will be directed by Richard Jones, with design by Stuart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound by Fergus O'Hare and movement direction by Sarah Fahie. David Sawer will be the sound consultant on this production and Danielle Baker-Charles the Baylis assistant director.