All-star concert celebrating the works of Jule Styne, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim announced

The works of Jule Styne, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will be celebrated in an online charity concert on YouTube at the end of the month.

Appearing in the special tribute, entitled Kings of Broadway will be Liz Callaway, Michael Colbourne, Deborah Crowe, Jordan Lee Davies, Louise Dearman, Janie Dee, Fra Fee, Rob Houchen, Damian Humbley, Ramin Karimloo, Claudia Kariuki, Emma Kingston, L Morgan Lee, Rebecca Lock, Nadim Naaman, Anna O'Byrne, Fiona O'Carroll, Jamie Parker, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Lucy Schaufer, Celinde Schoenmaker, Caroline Sheen, Samantha Spiro, Laura Tebbutt, Michael Xavier and Alex Young.

Created to support NHS Charities Together and Acting for Others, the event will feature musical direction from Alex Parker, mixing by Jack Blume, editing by Ben Hewis with additional mixing and editing support from Martin Higgins.

The whole event is being streamed for free on YouTube at 7pm BST on Sunday 31 May.