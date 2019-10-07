Competition: win tickets to Songs from the Stage with Alfie Boe and Danielle de Niese at Royal Albert Hall

Musical star Alfie Boe (Les Misérables) and internationally-acclaimed soprano Danielle de Niese (Man of La Mancha) join forces for this celebration of the best-loved songs from the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.

The concert – titled Songs from the Stage – will feature numbers from iconic West End musicals such as West Side Story and Les Misérables alongside beloved operas Carmen and La traviata. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and conducted by Timothy Redmond, the concert will be full of laughter and romance as well as have all the drama and energy of a Broadway show.

Enter for your chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to Songs from the Stage at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 20 October 2019 at 7:30pm. Subject to availability.

This competition has now closed.

