Children of Eden concert at Cadogan Hall to include Alice Fearn, Tyrone Huntley and Karl Queensborough

Children of Eden the musical will play two concert performances this spring, it was announced today.

The musical – with a newly revised score by Stephen Schwartz and a book by John Caird – will play at Cadogan Hall on 3 May and feature of cast including Alice Fearn (Come From Away), Karl Queensborough (Hamilton), Adam Pearce (The Prince of Egypt), Sharon Rose (Hamilton), Rob Houchen (The Light in the Piazza) and Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar). They will be joined by a chorus from Guildford School of Acting and children from Stage Box Musical Theatre. Additional casting will be announced in due course.

Children of Eden will be directed by Caird, with assistant direction by Houchen and musical direction by Alfonso Casado.

The concert will help raise money to support the work of Mustardseed School, which has a mission to provide an inspirational and practical education to young children in Sentema, Uganda.