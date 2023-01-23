Casting Directors' Guild Awards announces 2022 nominees

The nominees have been revealed for this year's Casting Director's Guild Awards – returning once more to celebrate 2022's finest casting decisions.

2022 also marked the first time that casting directors have been recognised at the WhatsOnStage Awards, with shows including Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening, Identical, Marvellous, The Seagull and the Young Vic's Oklahoma! all picking up nods.

Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening (handled by Natalie Gallacher and Pippa Ailion with Gallacher respectively) and Oklahoma! (Jacob Sparrow) have all also been nominated in the "Best Casting in Musical Theatre (Inside M25)" category, alongside Jill Green, Nicholas Hockaday (assistant), Verity Naughton (child casting) for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's new 101 Dalmatians musical, Ailion and Gallacher for Bob Marley musical Get Up, Stand Up! and Stuart Burt for the record-breaking production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

In regional venues, casting noms went to Crazy For You (Jill Green), East is East (Stuart Burt, Olivia Barr (associate)), Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World UK tour (Rosie Pearson and James Pearson), Into the Woods (David Grindrod) and Rock / Paper / Scissors (Christopher Worrall, Stuart Burt (casting consultant)).

In the central London plays category, the nominations went to Jerusalem (Amy Ball and Arthur Carrington), Our Generation (Charlotte Sutton), Red Pitch (Heather Basten), The Normal Heart (Alastair Coomer) and To Kill a Mockingbird (Serena Hill).

Child casting nods went to Verity Naughton and Nicholas Hockaday for their work on three shows – Frozen, Bugsy Malone and School of Rock.

The winners will be revealed on 22 February 2023. Shows that were eligible must have opened between 1 September 2021 and 31 August 2022.