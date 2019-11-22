Caryl Churchill's Far Away at Donmar Warehouse to star Jessica Hynes, Aisling Loftus and Simon Manyonda

Initial casting has been announced for Lyndsey Turner's revival of Caryl Churchill's Far Away, which opens at the Donmar Warehouse in previews on 6 February.

Jessica Hynes will make her Donmar debut in the production as Harper, alongside Aisling Loftus as Joan and Simon Manyonda as Todd.

Running until 28 March, the revival has design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by Christopher Shutt and casting by Anna Cooper. The casting for Young Joan is to be revealed at a later date.

Churchill's 2000 play starts with a small girl who wakes up to the sound of screaming. The Donmar is partnering with the London College of Fashion to create designs for the famous hat scene.