La Cage aux Folles [The Play] to star Michael Matus, Paul Hunter, Sarah Lam and more at the Park Theatre

Casting has been announced for La Cage aux Folles [The Play], which runs at the Park Theatre from 12 February.

Based on Jean Poiret's classic farce, the new English version is adapted by theatre legend Simon Callow, and will star Michael Matus (Richard III) as Georges alongside Paul Hunter (founder of Told By An Idiot) as Albin. The cast is completed by Sarah Lam, Syrus Lowe, Peter Straker, Mark Cameron, Arthur Hughes, Simon Hepworth, Louise Bangay, Georgina Ambrey and William Nelson.

The piece follows nightclub owner Georges and his drag artiste partner Albin, who are in a sticky situation when Georges' son announces he is planning to marry the daughter of a right-wing politician aiming to shut down the clubbing scene.

Jez Bond directs the show, which runs from 12 February to 21 March. The creative team is to be announced.