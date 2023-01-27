New Cabaret rehearsal images featuring Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea and Nathan Ives-Moiba released

Rehearsal images have been released featuring the new faces set to join the West End's award-winning production of Cabaret from 13 February.

WhatsOnStage Award-winner John McCrea (who originated the part of Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie) will take over the role of the Emcee, with BAFTA winner and WhatsOnStage Award nominee Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) as the new Sally Bowles and Nathan Ives-Moiba (As You Like It) as Cliff Bradshaw.









The cast also includes Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Richard Katz as Herr Schultz, Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The prologue company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin and Callum Sterling.

A new cast album for Cabaret was released on 20 January, featuring original stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. Further details about the album can be found here.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster.

The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. The show is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

