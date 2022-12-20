Cabaret announces details for new West End cast album with Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley

The West End production of Cabaret has announced cast album details.

Featuring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley as the Emcee and Sally Bowles respectively, the live capture album features the original cast of the show, which first opened in November 2021 and continues at the Kit Kat Club in the West End.

The album will be publicly released on digital platforms on 20 January 2023. Two initial numbers, "Wilkommen" and "Mein Herr", featuring Redmayne and Buckley, will be available to listen to from tomorrow, 21 December.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster.

The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. The show is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

The track listing is as follows:

1. Wilkommen (Eddie Redmayne as ‘The Emcee')

2. So What (Liza Sadovy as ‘Fraulein Schneider')

3. Don't Tell Mama (Jessie Buckley as ‘Sally Bowles')

4. Mein Herr (Jessie Buckley)

5. Perfectly Marvellous (Jessie Buckley)

6. Two Ladies (Eddie Redmayne)

7. It Couldn't Please Me More (Liza Sadovy)

8. Tomorrow Belongs To Me (Eddie Redmayne)

9. Maybe This Time (Jessie Buckley)

10. Money (Eddie Redmayne)

11. Married (Liza Sadovy)

12. Tomorrow Belongs To Me (Reprise)

13. Kickline

14. If You Could See Her (Eddie Redmayne)

15. What Would You Do? (Liza Sadovy)

16. I Don't Care Much (Eddie Redmayne)

17. Cabaret (Jessie Buckley)

18. Finale (Eddie Redmayne)