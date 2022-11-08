Cabaret, Newsies and Andrew Lloyd Webber to appear on Royal Variety Performance

The line-up has been revealed for the upcoming Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

A plethora of theatre favourites are set to appear at the event, which is to be hosted by comedy favourite Lee Mack.

Set to perform will be the cast of the record-breaking revival of Cabaret, while the evening will also offer a televised glimpse at the eagerly anticipated UK premiere of Disney's Newsies, which opens later this month in Wembley.

Other performers include Sam Ryder, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra and Cirque Du Soleil, while Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gary Barlow and Gareth Malone will present a new version of their hit tune "Sing", alongside the London Youth Choir.

The Royal Variety Performance 2022 will take place on 1 December and air on ITV later in the month.