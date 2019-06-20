Brooklyn the Musical European premiere cast announced

Casting has been announced for Brooklyn the Musical.

The show, which runs at Greenwich Theatre from 27 September to 19 October has a book, lyrics and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson. It will star Hiba Elchikhe as Brooklyn, Emily-Mae as Paradice, Sabrina Aloueche as Faith, John Addison as Taylor, Andrew Patrick-Walker as Streetsinger and Jodie Beth Meyer as alternate Brooklyn.

The show is directed and choreographed by Adam Haigh and tells of a young Parisian who comes to America to search for fame and the father she never knew.

McPherson and Schoenfeld wrote the musical after Schoenfeld fell on hard times and McPherson, a friend from his past, heard him singing on the street one day. She invited him to live in her home and the two of them subsequently wrote Brooklyn.