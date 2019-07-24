The Bridges of Madison County at Menier Chocolate Factory: opening night with Jenna Russell, Trevor Nunn and more

The Bridges of Madison County starring Jenna Russell had its official opening night at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Trevor Nunn directs the new staging of Jason Robert Brown's musical, which has a book by Marsha Norman and is based on the novel of the same name by Robert James Walker.

It follows Francesca, an Italian immigrant housewife living on a farm in the American Midwest, and her romance with Robert Kincaid a photographer filming bridges in the area.

Russell is joined by Ed Baker-Duly (Robert), Georgia Brown (Chiara/Ginny/State Fair Singer), Maddison Bulleyment (Carolyn), Shanay Holmes (Marian), Gillian Kirkpatrick (Marge), Paul F Monaghan (Charlie), David Perkins (Michael) and Dale Rapley (Bud).

The production has designs from Jon Bausor, video from Tal Rosner, lighting from Tim Lutkin, sound from Gregory Clarke, choreography from Lynne Page, musical supervision from Tom Murray and the orchestrations are by Robert Brown.