Bonnie and Clyde announces full cast for 2023 West End return

Full casting has been revealed for the West End return of Bonnie and Clyde.

The Tony-nominated piece, which is penned by Ivan Menchell, Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, follows the true story of two outlaws who go on a murderous spree across the nation – gaining fame in the process. The musical was first seen on Broadway with Jeremy Jordan playing Clyde – with Jordan having returned for three Theatre Royal Drury Lane concerts in January 2022 (which have been filmed for future release).

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, being described as "an excellent production firing on all cylinders."

The returning production will play at the Garrick Theatre on Charing Cross Road from 4 March 2023 for a strictly limited 11-week season. Tickets are on sale now.

Appearing in leading roles will be Frances Mayli McCann (Heathers) and Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet), with the duo set to be joined by returning cast members George Maguire (Sunny Afternoon) as Buck, with Cleve September (Hamilton) as Ted.

Joining the show will be Jodie Steele (Heathers the Musical, Six) as Blanche with Dom Hartley-Harris (Rent) as Preacher.

The cast is completed by Robbie Scotcher, Alexander Evans, Kit Esuruoso, Barney Wilkinson, Lauren Jones, Julie Yammanee, Pippa Winslow, Chloe Saunders, Charlie McCullagh, Sydnie Hocknell and Michael Cortez.

The production, which previously played at the Arts Theatre, is directed by Nick Winston (Mame) with set and costume design by Philip Witcomb.

The creative team also features musical supervisor Katy Richardson, with arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, sound design by Tom Marshall, video design by Nina Dunn and casting by Jim Arnold. The production manage is Phil McCandlish, with orchestrations and copying by Jen Green, wigs and hair design by Darren Ware, associate direction/choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, associate direction/choreography by Annie Guy, orchestral fixing by Rich Morris, costume supervision by Hayley Pursey and props supervision by Propworks.

New cast portraits have also been released:

It was nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical, with winners to be revealed in 13 days' time.

The crew is made up of company manager Rhian Thomas, stage manager Sam Rixon, deputy stage manager Grace Currie, assistant stage manager Kira Marks, assistant stage manager Benjamin Mason-Foster, Sound 1 Harry Greatorex, head of wardrobe Ariane Nunan, deputy wardrobe Poppy Camden, head of wigs, hair and make-up Mark Lewitt and deputy wigs, hair and make-up Katie Steel.

The band is comprised of musical director Nick Barstow, assistant musical director Honor Halford Mcleod, bass guitar Annie Blake, guitar Daniel Vildosola, drums Zach Okonkwo, violin Clodagh Kennedy and woodwind Claire McInerny.