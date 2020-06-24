Birdsong remote production: first trailer released from the virtual stage show

A brand new, virtual production of Birdsong will be presented online in July and a brand new trailer has been released.

Adapted from Sebastian Faulks' award-winning novel by Rachel Wagstaff, the piece, directed by Alastair Whatley and Charlotte Peters, has been filmed by cast members in isolation in costume, with virtual sets, sound design and lighting. Wagstaff's version of the show was presented between 2013 and 2018 by the Original Theatre Company.

The show itself, which follows a series of individuals both at home and on the Western Front during the First World War, will feature narration and an introduction by Faulks, with the full show lasting around two hours. It will be created in association with the British Legion.

The digital production has design by David Woodhead, costumes by Siobhan Boyd, sound by Dom Bilkey and musical direction by James Findlay. It will be edited by Tristan Sheppard.

Cast will include Tom Kay (Stephen Wraysford), Madeleine Knight (Isabelle Azaire), Tim Treloar (Firebrace), Liam McCormick (Arthur Shaw), Malcolm James (Captain Gray), Poppy Roe (Jeanne Fourmentier), Jeffrey Hamer (Colonel Barclay), Stephen Boxer (Rene Azaire), Olivia Bernstone (Lisette Azaire), Samuel Martin (Evans), Max Bowden (Private Tipper), Christopher Harper (Levi), James Findlay (Cartwright) and Tony Green (Military Policeman).

Watch the trailer here:

It will be available from Wednesday 1 July 7.00pm BST to Saturday 4 July 11.59pm here, with tickets available now.