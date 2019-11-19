Bill Ward to star in The Glee Club revival

Star of Coronation Street and Everybody's Talking About Jamie Bill Ward will star in the new touring revival of The Glee Club next year, it has been announced.

Richard Cameron's comedy about five Doncaster miners who form an unlikely music group is directed by Kate Wasserberg in a co-production between Out of Joint, Cast, Doncaster and Kiln Theatre. The show first ran in 2002 at the Bush Theatre before transferring to the West End.

Wasserberg's production begins previews in Doncaster on 28 February before touring, with a run at London's Kiln Theatre from 4 to 27 June.

It has design by Mark Bailey, musical direction and sound design by Dyfan Jones and lighting design by Katy Morison. Further casting is to be revealed.