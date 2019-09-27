Ben Platt and Laura Dreyfuss discuss Dear Evan Hansen, Merrily We Roll Along and The Politician

Ben Platt and Laura Dreyfuss are over in the UK promoting their new Netflix show The Politician, so WhatsOnStage went along to meet them to discuss all things stage, screen and Ryan Murphy.

With the recently announced news that Sam Tutty would be playing the lead role in the original West End production of Dear Evan Hansen, we asked Platt and Drefyss what advice they'd have for the new musical star.

Platt also discussed his new starring role in the Merrily We Roll Along film, which is being shot over the space of 20 years and is directed by Richard Linklater.

The Politician launches on Netflix on 27 September.