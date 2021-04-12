Bedknobs and Broomsticks musical tour casting director issues call-out for children's roles

Casting director Jo Hawes has put a casting call out for the two child roles in the upcoming musical tour of Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

Hawes has asked that those interested must be London commutable (within a 45-mile radius) and be available for a six-month contract plus rehearsal time. All diversities are welcome, with those applying must be "strong singers and sensitive actors".

She is looking for two roles – that of Paul (the youngest of the three children) who can be a maximum of 4'6" as well as that of Carrie, described as being "on the cusp of growing up". Anyone interested in playing Carrie must be a maximum of 4'8".

On Twitter, Hawes advised potential applicants to email [email protected] with name/height/age/postcode.

The upcoming show is based on the 1971 film, which originally starred Angela Lansbury and followed three children that went to live with an apprentice witch after being evacuated from wartime London.

The stage musical has co-direction by Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison, with Harrison also providing set and illusion design. On top of music and lyrics by the famed Sherman Brothers, there will be new tunes and additional lyrics by Neil Bartram, as well as book by Brian Hill.

Costume design is by Gabriella Slade, orchestrations are by Simon Hale, musical supervision is by Tom Murray, choreography and movement direction are by Neil Bettles, sound design is by Gareth Fry, lighting is by Simon Wilkinson, production management is by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jill Green and Jo Hawes.

The musical will open at Newcastle Theatre Royal on 14 August before visiting Marlowe Canterbury, Cliffs Pavilion Southend, Gaiety Theatre Dublin, Milton Keynes Theatre, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Theatre Royal Norwich, Theatre Royal Nottingham, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Palace Theatre Manchester, Lyceum Theatre Sheffield, King's Theatre Glasgow, Alexandra Theatre Birmingham, His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen, Orchard Theatre Dartford, Mayflower Theatre Southampton and Festival Theatre Edinburgh. The piece will also have a five-week festive season at Leeds Grand next Christmas.