BBC announces Sunday Night Musicals series

The BBC has confirmed three titles for its upcoming Sunday Night Musicals series on BBC Four and iPlayer.

As previously reported, the series kicks off this Sunday 21 November at 8pm (GMT) with the 2014 Royal Albert Hall staging of Kiss Me, Kate.

The two additional productions set for broadcast include the 2017 West End production of An American in Paris and John Wilson on Broadway from the 2012 BBC Proms.

An American in Paris is headlined by Robert Fairchild as Jerry Mulligan and Leanne Cope as Lise Dassin, alongside a company of over 50 actors, dancers and musicians including Haydn Oakley as Henri Baurel, Zoë Rainey as Milo Davenport, David Seadon-Young as Adam Hochberg and Jane Asher as Madame Baurel.

Set in Paris in the wake of the Second World War, the musical follows a blossoming romance between Mulligan and Dassin in the city of love. With a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, the score features such standards as "‘S Wonderful", "They Can't Take That Away from Me" and "I Got Rhythm".

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, the West End production opened at the Dominion Theatre in March 2017 to rave reviews. In a five-star write up from WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton, the show was hailed as "sumptuously beautiful and heartfelt." The production was also nominated for six WhatsOnStage awards.

John Wilson on Broadway sees the acclaimed conductor and his high-octane orchestra take on some of Broadway's most beloved classics, including hits from the likes of Showboat, The Music Man, South Pacific, Camelot, Guys and Dolls, On The Town, Funny Girl, West Side Story and many more.

Performers at this special concert presentation include stage favourites such as Sierra Boggess, Julian Ovenden, Anna-Jane Casey, Rodney Earl Clarke and Elizabeth Llewellyn, alongside Family Guy and Ted standout Seth MacFarlane.