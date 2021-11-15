Kiss Me, Kate at the Royal Albert Hall to be broadcast on the BBC this weekend

The 2014 Royal Albert Hall staging of Kiss Me, Kate is headed back to television screens this week.

With a crack cast featuring Alexandra Silber, Ben Davis, Louise Dearman, Tony Yazbeck, Jason Pennycooke, James Doherty, Michael Jibson, Ian Talbot, Louise Marshall, Alex Bourne, Christopher Howell, Michael Pickering, Gary Watson and more, the production is performed by the John Wilson Orchestra and conducted by Wilson.

Cole Porter and Sam and Bella Spewack's play-within-a-play has numbers including "Too Darn Hot", "Another Op'nin' Another Show", "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" and "So in Love". It follows a divorced couple who find themselves starring opposite each other in a musical version of The Taming of the Shrew.

The production features stage direction by Shaun Kerrison, choreography by Alistair David, direction by Bridget Caldwell and production by Helen Mansfield.

It will be broadcast on Sunday 21 November at 8pm GMT on BBC Four.