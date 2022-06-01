Watch Back to the Future perform on Britain's Got Talent

Last night the West End cast of WhatsOnStage Award-winning 'Best New Musical' Back to the Future appeared live on ITV's Britain's Got Talent.

Check out Tony Award winner Roger Bart's rendition of "It Works", channeling his best "Doc" Emmett Brown, alongside Olly Dobson (as Marty McFly) and members of the ensemble in the video below.





And here's the show's official trailer:





Yesterday, the London production also extended its West End booking period into 2023. Tickets are on sale below.