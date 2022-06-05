As it happened – musicals rock Buckingham Palace for Platinum Party

Theatre was given a moment in the spotlight last night as West End musicals took to the stage outside Buckingham Palace.

Andrew Lloyd Webber curated the segment of the evening, which featured a special appearance by Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda (performing a mash-up of Jesus Christ Superstar and Hamilton).

There were then subsequent numbers from The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton (marking the return of award-winning actor Giles Terera_, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat (featuring Jason Donovan).

See some photos from the evening here: